I’ll never forget winning Norway First Division with Fredrikstad - Maxwell Woledzi

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi says he will not forget winning the Norway second tier league title with Fredrikstad FK after beating Jerv 1-0 on Sunday.



The former Vitoria Sporting Club centre back was instrumental in his side winning the title and securing promotion to the Norwegian top flight.



After clinching the title on Sunday, the 22-year-old took to social media to express how excited he is to lift the trophy, saying he will never forget this season.



“BIG WIN BIG CELEBRATION A moment of pure happiness A season I will never forget Already looking forward to what the new season will bring #eliteserien



“A huge team effort from all the Staff , Players and Fans. Thank you all for the love and support.”



Fredrikstad FK's victory was sealed even before the final match, having secured promotion to the top flight three games prior.



The achievement marked Woledzi's successful integration into the team since joining in the summer and signing a three-year deal, following his tenure with Portugal's Vitoria Sporting Club.



Woledzi made a significant impact in his 15 appearances for the club in the league, having joined midseason. Impressively, he suffered only two defeats as Fredrikstad FK clinched the First Division title.