Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

I'll happily give Legon Cities' captain's armband to Asamoah Gyan - Fatau Dauda

Asamoah Gyan and Fatau Duada of Legon Cities

Legon Cities announced the signing of legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan as a free agent on transfer deadline day.



The moneybags beat off fierce competition from Kumasi Asante Kotoko to secure the signing of the former Sunderland star after the deal was concluded on Friday night.



Fatau Dauda is currently the captain of Legon Cities and the former Ashgold goalkeeper says he will happily relinquish the captain's armband to Asamoah Gyan without any problem.



“I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it. I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch,” Fatau Dauda told Oyerepa FM.



The former Sunderland, Rennes striker has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United last year.

He has reportedly signed a one year contract with Legon Cities that will fetch him more about $250,000.



Asamoah Gyan would want to finish a career that has given him so much with the last roll of the dice on home soil but wants a club that can match his ambition financially and on the pitch.



Gyan will add further allure and appeal to the well branded and neatly packaged Legon Cities Football club commercial wise and add goals.



The 34-year-old is the highest goal-scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with seven goals and all-time leading goal scorer for Ghana with 51.



The Ghanaian top-flight is scheduled to start November 13, and Legon Cities will play as hosts to Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.