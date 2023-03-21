I’ll give everything to make Black Stars successful – Chris Hughton

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially unveiled Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars this morning Monday, March 20, 2023 in Kumasi.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United manager has been in charge of the team since February 2023, following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association.



Chris Hughton replaces Otto Addo who left the role after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that took place in November/December last year.



He has been given a one-and-half year contract to be renewed based on his performance.



Speaking at his unveiling, Hughton said he would give everything to make the team successful.



“To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of. It’s something I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible.



“I’ll give everything to make sure the communication and relationship I have with this association and the supporters



“Our game is about support – from the association, but mostly, the support from the huge array of fans we have and that starts with a very difficult game at Kumasi on Thursday,” Hughton told the media.