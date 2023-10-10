I’ll continue to uphold truthfulness – Alhaji Gruzah affirms as he celebrates 80th birthday

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The President of King Faisal Football Club Alhaji Karim Gruzah has reiterated that he will continue to uphold truthfulness in all his endeavours as today, Tuesday, October 10 marks the 80th birthday today of the astute football administrator.



According to the outspoken Gruzah, he is ever ready to deliver his candid assessments on football issues when called on.



Speaking to Peace FM in an interview, the Black Stars Management Committee Member credited with discovering national luminaries like Sulley Muntari, Sammy Kuffuor, and Shilla Alhassan, shared that he is now in better health after a short illness.



Known for his controversial sentiments on issues, Gruzah affirmed his dedication to speaking the bare truth, attributing that to the blessings of God for his life.



“Once I see the truth, I will always say it. No one projects lie and go scot-free. It is the will of God that is why I’ve reached this stage and age”, he said.



Following his team's relegation from the 2022–23 Ghana Premier League, Gruzah has fallen out with the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association, even hinting at the possibility of filing a complaint with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Gruzah is one of the pioneers in Ghana football, having unearthed and honed talents including Sammy Kufour, Shilla Alhassan, Sulley Muntari, Frank Acheampong, and Yusif Chibsah among others who represented Ghana at the international level.





