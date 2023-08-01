I’ll be glad to serve again – Oti Akenteng on a possible return

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Former technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng has expressed his readiness to serve in the current administration if called on.



Oti Akenteng served in the capacity of technical director for the GFA for fifteen years, before leaving office when Kurt Okraku assumed office as president of the association in October 2019.



Even though the GFA currently has German trainer, Bernhard Lippert as the technical director, Oti Akenteng is still ready to serve in any capacity at the association when called upon.



“To be very honest, this is done everywhere, but I even don’t know why I was removed from office even though I still have enough strength to work. I’m not the one running the association now but if they think I deserve to serve the association and they call, I will be glad to serve again”, the former Ghanaian coach told Takoradi-based WestGold Radio.



“I did everything that needed to be done when I was in office but I didn’t get enough publicity for people to know the enormous works that I did. There’s nothing that did association is doing that I didn’t do during my tenure. But so far so good, we are working behind the scenes to help our football grow. I was even invited for the launch of the football DNA but I didn’t attend the event because I didn’t contribute to it despite the experienced, I have gathered. If they [GFA] need me, I won’t decline the opportunity to serve Ghana football again", he added.



Oti Akenteng served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical Unit of the GFA.



He was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram but left the position in March 2020 following the expiration of his contract.



