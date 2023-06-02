I’ll be glad to see my son play for Chelsea or Real Madrid -Ernest Nuamah’s mother

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Regina Nuamah, mother of Ghanaian youth star, Ernest Nuamah says her ultimate dream is to see her son play for English Premier League side, Chelsea FC or Spanish side, Real Madrid.



According to her, she was an ardent fan of two-time UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea but fell out with the English giants due to their recent decline in performance.



“If he gets to play for either Real Madrid or Chelsea, I will be very excited. I used to be a fan of Chelsea but because they don’t put up good performances anymore, I don’t have a soft spot for them anymore. It is the big clubs that I want him to play for”, she told Pepe Suarez TV.



Regina added that “She has no favorite club in Ghana and does not want her son to play for any club”

Nuamah, 19, has been outstanding for Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2023, having scored nine goals in 29 appearances with four assists, was voted the Best Player of the Spring in the 2023 Superligaen.



The former Right to Dream product was presented with the award on Thursday, June 1st during FC Nordsjaelland’s training session ahead of their next game.



His form has also seen him earn a maiden call-up to the Black Stars squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar later in June.



