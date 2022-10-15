I left a lot of money for GHALCA - JY Appiah

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

JY Appiah, a former GHALCA boss has stated that he left the association in good shape financially.



The experienced administrator said when he hears GHALCA is struggling financially and they don’t have any power it saddens him.



GHALCA was set up during the military coup led by General I. K Acheampong between 1972 to 1973.



JY Appiah revealed that GHALCA was giving money to clubs and the Ghana Football Association as loans.



“Roughly I spent 20 years at GHALCA and when we were leaving office we left a fortune there. During my time we built an office and the old one was destroyed so we had to go into agreement with Sports Council so where they are now they will be there for 35 years. The money we left the people that came in took some to the World Cup, African Cup of Nations," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"We were the first to buy a car and also gave GFA money as loan about 400,000 dollars. We also gave teams going to Africa loans payment of allowances turned in to a fight.



"At least not less than 500,000 dollars GHALCA executives per say I wasn’t sure if they received allowance. The late Jordan said if we don’t use the money in the future stupid people will come and spend it,"



"I remember the executive committee of the FA sitting allowance was 10 cedis Acheampong came in and urged us to increase it to 15 cedis. What we were doing they said it was sacrificial, fight for the interest of the clubs sports council was dominating printing of tickets sports council was handling that we had to fight very hard before the FA started printing tickets for the clubs. Sport council then stayed away from selling tickets so we were fighting for the freedom of the clubs,” he stressed.