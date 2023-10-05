I left George Afriyie to become a Kurt guy because of continuity - Bechem United CEO

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United CEO and 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections aspirant, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, popularly known as Lord Zico, has outlined his rationale behind supporting incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku in the upcoming elections.



Osei Bonsu, who is vying for re-election to the GFA Executive Council, emphasized the importance of continuity in the GFA’s policies and administration.



Reflecting on his initial alignment with George Afriyie, he explained, “I was first with George then I got elected to the ExCO (Executive Council)…and my decision was to be in sync with colleague members so that we try to fine tune the policies with him and I think it’s worked to perfection.”



Despite a close personal relationship with Afriyie, Osei Bonsu acknowledged the need for a unified approach within the Executive Council.



He highlighted the success of their collaborative efforts in executing policies and expressed his belief that this progress should be sustained.



“So if I am seeking re-election based on the policies that have been executed by the ExCO, it will be very difficult for me to say that I won’t be a Kurt guy because I will always preach for continuity,” he affirmed.



The upcoming GFA Elections, slated for Thursday, October 5 in Tamale, have been clouded by a court injunction. Nevertheless, Kurt Okraku is set to run unopposed after George Afriyie’s disqualification due to an ineligible endorser on his nomination form.