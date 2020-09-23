Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I left Asante Kotoko in pain - Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Mpong

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Mpong, has lifted the lid on why he left Asante Kotoko to join Dormaa-based club Aduana Stars.



Richard Mpong won two Ghana Premier League titles with Asante Kotoko in 2012-13 and 2013-14 before leaving the club to join Aduana Stars for the 2016/2017 season.



Mpong, who was an integral member of the Aduana Stars team that won the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League, in an interview with Accra based Angel FM revealed that he left the Porcupine Warriors after several wrongful accusations which dented his image in the eyes of the fans.



“Kotoko is a club that have supported me since my childhood. Even both my parents are also supporters of the club but to be frank the excitement I used to play for Kotoko was not the same when leaving there because you can be accused of something which is not true so leaving Kotoko was all pain."



According to him, he was accused of sabotaging the Opoku Nti led administration after the exit of Dr. K.K Sarpong.



Stating briefly how he got on the team, he noted that, “…Dr. K.K. Sarpong brought me to Kotoko when Didi Dramani was the coach of the club so after his reign, then Opoku Nti’s reign so they said because Dr. Sarpong brought some of us, the likes of Jordan Opoku, Jackson Owusu, and co, we are sabotaging the current management which was not true”.



“How can a smallish guy like me lead such players to sabotage management?” He queried in an interview on Angel FM.



The midfielder said Opoku Nti and George Kennedy came to his house to apologise adding that “what they thought wasn’t like that but then they’ve already painted me black to the supporters”.

