I learnt a lot playing football with my dad’s friends growing up - Laryea Kingston’s son

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jacob Kingston, the son of ex-Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that he picked up a couple of lessons while playing with some of his dad’s friends as a young boy.



Jacob Kingston who has joined Great Olympics for the remainder of the season, disclosed in an exclusive chat with GhanaWeb that, it was a privilege playing with some of the best footballers in the country.



“Growing up I had my dad’s friends as well, so I played football with Stephen Appiah, Muntari and the rest. So along the line, I pick something from Appiah, Muntari, my dad and the rest. It’s a good thing to have them in front of me,” Jacob Kingston said on the Sports Check show.



According to him, he developed a passion for playing football at a tender age while living abroad. The striker also noted that he was an integral player for his school team as well as an amateur club in his neighbourhood in Scotland.



He said, “Since I was a kid I have always loved to play, even when I was in Scotland, I was in the school’s football team and also had a club I played for so it was sports activities throughout. I always wanted to play.”



