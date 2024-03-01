I learned a lot from UEFA U-16 Development Championship in Serbia - Fatawu Ganiwu

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Black Starlets midfielder, Fatawu Ganiwu has opened up about the team’s success at the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament last year 2023.



He says the tournament has taught him a lot of things as he was one of the top players there.



Ganiwu, who played a pivotal role in the tournament and emerged as one of the top performers, credited the experience with providing invaluable lessons and insights.



Recalling Ghana’s U-17 journey in the U-16 UEFA development tournament held in Serbia, where they faced formidable opponents like Spain, Serbia, and Switzerland, Ganiwu reiterated his dedication to reaching the pinnacle of football.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Ganiwu offered a glimpse into his journey, highlighting the hard work and determination required to excel in professional football.



“It was a great tournament in Serbia, we had a very good selected squad of players. We learnt a lot of things there in the UEFA U-16 development tournament. I have got a lot of things I have to work on, I need to do a lot of running and pressing to improve my game.



“I want to see myself at the top level, to become the best player in my position and so I look up to Black Stars Vice-Captain, Thomas Partey and Spanish duo Rodri and Sergio Busquets and sometimes Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.”