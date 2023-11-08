I know you - Prosper Ogum takes a swipe at 'political' Kotoko players

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh has accused some of his players of being "politicians" who are sabotaging him and trying to earn a place in the team by using the media to gain sympathy.



Ogum said that some of his players are not putting in the hard work at training but are instead using the media to try to force their way into the starting lineup.



"I tell them, most of you are politicians I know but I don’t want to mind you. Players stay in Kotoko and after one or two seasons they turn politicians.



Ogum also said that he will not be swayed by the media and that he will only select players who are performing well in training.



"They use the media to fight for positions to play but as a coach, you will never get me, because I am so strong-minded that it's not what people say that I follow. If what you are saying is indeed the right thing, their moral values will force me to implement it," the coach said at a press conference held by the club.



He went on to clarify that a player cannot rely solely on their past accomplishments or media tactics to secure a place in their team.



The Porcupine Warriors have had a tough start to the season, with the team having managed just 10 points out of a possible 27. Kotoko have 10 points, 2 wins, 3 defeats and 4 draws in 9 games.



Kotoko who are 14th on the league log suffered their second consecutive defeat to Dreams FC a fortnight after losing to Nsoatreman FC.







