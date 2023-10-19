'I know what football means to Ghanaians' - Chris Hughton after USA humiliation

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has claimed that he knows what football means to Ghanaians after the Black Stars were thumped 4-0 by the United States in an international friendly on Wednesday dawn.



The Yanks picked apart Ghana in the first half by scoring all four goals in 39 minutes, with know goals coming in the remainder of the game.



Questioned on if he has seen any progress in the team since he took over, Hughton said he has been in football for a long time enough to know what football means to the people.



"I understand all the consequences because I’ve been doing this for a long time and I know what the game means to Ghanaians," Hughton told the press.



"There is also a positive; we have qualified for the Africa Cup nations. If anybody thinks it is given to you, it is not. We have to go through a qualification group.



"It is my responsibility to build this team. I have to work around some of the issues we’ve always had regards some players missing from the squad, trying to get consistency in the team and we will continue to strive to get the right formulas.



The 4-0 defeat to the US was the second loss for the Black Stars in three days after an earlier 2-0 defeat to the USA.