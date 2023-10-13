I know very little about Cape Verde and Mozambique - Chris Hughton admits

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton, conceded that he knows little about Ghana's AFCON 2024 group stage opponents, Mozambique and Cape Verde.



Ghana were pitched with Egypt - the most successful nation at the AFCON along with Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B of the draw that came off on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Ivory Coast.



Chris Hughton acknowledged that Egypt are the toughest opponent among the three, highlighting their successes in the competition.



"Egypt are a very experienced side, very experienced AFCON campaigners and I think they have more wins than any other country. For sure, they are very tough opposition."



"But of course, it is a competition and we are very much looking forward to playing against certainly one of the best teams on the African continent at this particular moment," he added.



He then admitted that he has more to learn about Mozambique and Cape Verde before the tournament commences in January.



"And of course, Mozambique and Cape Verde, are two teams that I don’t know so much about. However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, [and] watch their games from now, and before the tournament starts," he added.



"But I think whenever a group comes out, you always think that it could have been better for us, and could have been worse for us."



The 34th edition of AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It is the second time Ivory Coast has hosted the finals, having also welcomed Africa in 1984.





