I know the budget for 2022 World Cup but I won't tell you - Sports Minister to Ghanaians

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said that the government has budgeted for Ghana's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but he can not disclose the details to Ghanaians.



According to Mustapha Ussif, they have the budget for the entire tournament, and where the Black Stars will reach will determine the amount of money they will spend in Qatar.



The Minister stated that Ghanaians will only know about the budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when the Black Stars' campaign end.



"We have budgeted for the entire tournament and where we are going to reach will determine how much we will going to spend."



"So until we finish the tournament, we can't tell you (Ghanaians) how much we are going to spend but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament," Mustapha Ussif said as quoted by JoySports.



The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



