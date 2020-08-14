Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

I know nothing about Yahaya Mohammed’s imminent transfer to Ashgold - Aduana coach

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Head Coach of Aduana Stars, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has said he knows nothing about striker Yahaya Mohammed’s imminent move to Obuasi based Ashantigold SC.



Yahaya Mohammed who was the top scorer for Aduana Stars in the truncated Ghana Premier League is wanted by AshGold as they prepare for their 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.



Per reports, Ashantigold has sought permission from his club Aduana Stars to register the player for a year’s loan alongside other arrangements.



When quizzed on developments surrounding Yahaya's move to Ashgold, Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin denied knowing anything about it.



“I cannot say anything about it because the club’s leaders have not informed me they have given the player to AshantiGold. I don’t know anything about it,” he said.



“It will really cost us (if it happens) because he was our top scorer. If someone who was gunning for the goalking award leaves definitely it will have affect us.



“However, let’s see how it goes,” Paa Kwesi Fabin told Kumasi based Wontumi FM.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.