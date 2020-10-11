Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

I know fans are disappointed but we still need their support to win - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku is in Turkey with the team

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has called on Ghanaian football fans to continue to rally their support for the Black Stars despite the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Mali on Friday.



The Black Stars had not been in action for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and many fans were anticipating the team to be back in action.



Coach CK Akonnor’s charges showcased a poor performance which saw them suffer at the hands of their Malian opponents in Turkey.



However, Kurt Okraku has acknowledged the teams defeat but is very optimistic of the team’s success in the future with the support of fans.



“I know that by way of results Ghanaians as competitive as we are, we are disappointed in the results. But the key essence is that is the platform to engage, to analyse and to see what is possible and what is not possible in going into the future,” the GFA president told Asempa FM.



In rallying support for the team, he said, “We plead with everyone to be very supportive, I know Ghanaians love their national team. We want them to win every game but we will come to that stage, we will be sure about the personnel to rely on in competitions.”



He added, “We need the prayers and support of everyone, football is a team sport, no man can do it alone. I’m very positive about the future of Ghana football. We need the support of everyone in good times and bad times. When the going is tough, we need your support more to be spiritually and physically behind the team so that we can be able to go through the turbulence and to be victorious.”





