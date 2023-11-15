I knew nothing about my British opponent until fight was announced - Isaac Dogboe ahead of bout

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Former world champion, Isaac Dogboe has disclosed that he had no prior knowledge of his British opponent, Nick Ball and had to look up information about him after the fight was announced.



Isaac Dogboe who is ranked second in the WBC featherweight division, is set to face British boxer, Nick Ball in the main event of Magnificent Seven boxing event at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK on November 18.



The fight is an elimination bout for Dogboe who has the hope of securing a shot at the WBC featherweight title.



Isaac Dogboe who is known for facing big names in the division such as Emanuel Navarrete and Cesar Juarez, stressed that his aim is to deliver a strong performance on fight night against Nick Ball.



“If it weren’t for this fight, I wouldn’t have heard of Nick Ball,” he said in their pre-fight press conference on Tuesday, November 14.



“When the name came up that was when it was put across to me by Top Rank and I had to go look him up. But listen he’s done well and credit to him and his team.



“However, I can only think of what I’m going to do on the night – that’s what is important and that’s what the fans are coming to see.”



Isaac Dogboe is looking to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss against Robeisy Ramirez which happens to be his 3rd defeat in his career.





