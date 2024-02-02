I knew it was a penalty - Kudus reacts after West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth match

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on the penalty that he won leading to West Ham's equalizer in a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.



Kudus, displaying his trademark skill, earned the penalty after a foul by Lloyd Kelly.



James Ward-Prowse confidently converted the spot-kick, levelling the score after Dominic Solanke's early goal for Bournemouth.



Reflecting on the incident, Kudus noted that he was very sure it was a penalty.



"The referee has to be very sure; we understand that, but I knew it was a penalty because there was contact on my foot, and the Bournemouth player did not connect with the ball either. I was glad we got the penalty because it meant we scored and got back into the game."



The match was Kudus' first game since returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire, where Ghana faced an early exit at the group stage.



The 23-year-old midfielder will now turn his attention to West Ham's upcoming clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 4.



