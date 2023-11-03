I knew Hearts of Oak wanted to avenge the 5-1 defeat - Medeama coach

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama coach Evans Adotey says he knew beforehand that Hearts of Oak would want to avenge their 5-1 defeat to them last season when the two met in midweek.



The Phobians suffered a 5-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium to Medeama which sparked the Yellow and Mauves’ title-winning run.



The two met at the same venue on Wednesday afternoon in match week 8 of the Ghana Premier League, this time, Hearts of Oak winning 3-1.



Speaking after the match, Medeama boss Adotey said: “I knew Hearts of Oak fans and the club itself would want to revenge the 5-1 scoreline last season.



“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy for me and that exactly happen. I didn’t start the game well. (Conceding) three goals in the first half and then coming back and then holding on till the final whistle meant that if I had started the game well, the results wouldn’t have been this score line.”