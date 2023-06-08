I knelt to beg coach Ogum to stay for the sake of Asante Kotoko - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed how he shed tears and went down on his knees to plead former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to stay.



According to the football administrator, despite the difficult moments the club went through which brought dishonesty, he pleaded with Ogum to allow bygone by bygones so the club can progress.



"I knelt to beg coach Ogum for him to let bygones be bygones so Kotoko can prosper, I've cried as a Kotoko CEO because of the shenanigans in the team, even Ogum cried in some time”, he told Wontumi Sports.



Ogum, joined Asante Kotoko on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 betPawa Premier League after parting ways with now division-one league side WAFA.



However, after guiding the Porcupine Warriors to the title in his debut season, he left his role which came as a surprise tp many with pundits attributing his decision to disagreement with management.



Following Ogum’s departure, the defending champions have failed to retain the title they won under the former gaffer as they currently sit fourth on the league table with 51 points after 33 games.



Kotoko will host this year’s FA Cup finalist Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 11.





LSN/KPE