'I keep learning and growing' - Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian international, Majeed Ashimeru is shaping up to become a gem in the game as he shares a video of his incredible skills and play on social media.



The 22-year-old had a good season with Red Bull Salzburg in the 2019-2020 campaign.



He made his debut in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League and finished it up with four appearances.



In the Austrian Bundesliga, the former WAFA player made 20 appearances and scored two goals last season.



"I keep learning and keep growing! Alhamdulilah for last season. We go again this season In shaa Allah. Ya Allah make it better and stronger this season for me.. #Sabali ", Ashimeru shared a video of himself on his Instagram page.



