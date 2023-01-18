I joined Real Kashmir because of money - Richard Osei Agyemang

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Former Ashanti Gold defender, Richard Osei Agyemang, has stated that he accepted a move to Indian side Real Kashmir FC because of money.



The defender recently completed a free transfer to Kashmir in the ongoing winter window.



He believes he has duly played a part in the Ghana Premier League and thus feels it's time to seek greener pastures elsewhere.



“I started playing in the GPL from 2012 to 2022; I have paid my dues and made a name for myself, so I thought it wise to go for money this time around because I am growing,” he said.



The former Asante Kotoko centre-back said he turned down offers from some newly promoted GPL sides.



“I decided not to play in the Ghana League again after several years. Some teams, especially those who earned a promotion to the GPL, approached me for my services, but I rejected their offers because I wanted to leave.”



Richard Osei Agyemang, during his 10 years in the GPL, played for Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko, and Ashanti Gold.





