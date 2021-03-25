I joined Liberty Professionals in order to secure a contract abroad - Nii Larbie Darku

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Ghanaian footballer, Alfred Nii Larbie Darku, has revealed that he joined Liberty Professionals with the intention of getting a contract abroad.



Nii Larbie Darku joined Liberty Professionals after leaving Okwahu United.



According to him, most players who played for the Dansoman based side got the opportunity to travel abroad thus his decision to join the club.



“My aim on joining Liberty Professionals was to get a contract and leave the country. There were offers from Hearts, Kotoko but I declined all of them with the intention of traveling outside the country whilst playing for Liberty”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9 FM’s Where Are They program.



However, Nii Larbie Darku said he had to leave the club to join Hearts of Oak as his dreams of getting a contract outside whilst playing for Liberty Professionals did not materialize.



“After playing two seasons for Liberty, the offers were not coming so I decided to join Hearts of Oak. I signed a three-year contract with the Phobians which was the last club I played before moving to the United States of America”



The former Hearts of Oak striker said it was a good decision to quit football and pursue other adventures when he had the chance to travel to the USA.



“It is very tough to play in the Ghana league and try to make something for yourself. It’s very difficult to survive here in Ghana so I took the best decision to travel and pursue other things when the chance came.



“Whilst playing in Ghana, I was paid Ghc 200 as monthly allowance 14 years ago and we were also paid a winning bonus of GHc 100”.



Alfred Nii Larbie currently lives in Virginia and runs a business.



Nii Larbie played for Okwahu United, Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Oak and a host of other clubs.



