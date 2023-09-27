I joined Hearts Oak with the legendary Louis Agyemang – Aka Ebenezer narrates footballing story

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Aka Ebenezer has revealed that, some years back he played for the youth team Auroras before crossing paths to the senior side Accra Hearts of Oak.



According to him, he had to let go and focus on a new path, after unsuccessful trials in the early 2000s together with former Hearts of Oak forward Louis Agyemang who later played for the Phobians from 2002 to 2005.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Aka Ebenezer, popularly known as Dr. Likee said he started playing in Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi as a defender before moving to Auroras and subsequently Hearts of Oak.



“I played for Auroras and Hearts of Oak together with Louis Agyemang in the early 2000s but I did not play for long. We were five in number when we went to justify your inclusion and I was picked together with Louis Agyemang but I did not get enough playing time as compared to Louis Agyemang”, he said.



“We were sent to justify by a former Black Starlets Team Manager called Adabanka. It was only Louis Agyemang who made it out of five who went. We were the first to bring the second division to Tafo. The best footballer in the Ashanti Region came from Tafo”, he added.



Having progressed with his acting skills, Aka Ebenezer now acts as brand ambassador Shaxi, a Ghanaian online ride-hailing service by Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.







