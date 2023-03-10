I hope to score again against Barcelona – Inaki Williams

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams is hoping to score against goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen when Athletic Bilbao takes on Barcelona in week 25 of the Spanish La Liga at Camp Nou on Sunday.



The Ghana international, who has already scored six goals against Ter Stegen, is eager to add to his tally when the sides meet this weekend.



"I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt after the Super Cup, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house," said Williams.



The 28-year-old has been a key asset for Bilbao this season, racking up five goals and four assists in all competitions.



Williams is hoping to use the Barcelona game to give his side a boost in the race to qualify for Europe.



"I scored 6 goals against Ter Stegen, and I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe,” he said.



Inaki Williams has been named in the Black Stars' 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.



