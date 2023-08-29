I hope to be the 'next' Ernest Nuamah - Ibrahim Osman

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian teenager, Ibrahim Osman has embraced the opportunity to fill in the void created by Ernest Nuamah at FC Nordsjaelland.



FC Nordsjaelland currently needs a player who will step up following the departure of Ernest Nuamah to Lyon.



In the wake of Nuamah’s departure, fellow Ghanaian player Osman has taken upon himself to be the reinforcement in FC Nordsjaelland's attack.



The winger contributed an assist in Nordsjaelland’s impressive 3-0 victory over Midtjylland on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, Ibrahim Osman noted the importance of maintaining his consistent performance and scoring goals for the club.



“Now I’m getting more time to play and I have to prove more. My performance was good today just that I needed to score. It was a good assist from me. I need to keep working hard and listen to my coach so that I can get to the top like Nuamah.”



The 18-year-old has already made six appearances, tallying one goal and four assists.



FC Nordsjaelland has enjoyed the transition of Ghanaian players like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah who have been influential in the club's success in recent times.



