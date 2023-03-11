I hope to add to the six goals I've scored against Ter Stegen - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Athletico Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams says he hopes to enjoy another goal-scoring feat when his side host current La Liga leaders Barcelona at the San Mames on Sunday.



Barcelona will face a stern test this weekend when they lock horns with their former manager Ernesto Valverde's side.



Inaki Williams has always enjoyed playing against the Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Steger having already scored six times against him since his arrival at the Catalunynian side from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2015.



Bilbao will be looking to exact revenge as they were mauled 4-0 at Camp Nou in the first meeting in October last year.



Valverde's team has struggled enormously in recent times having suffered three defeats with just a solitary win in their last five matches.



Inaki Williams has revealed that he hopes to continue his rich scoring feat against Ter Stergen when they face Barcelona on Sunday.



"I scored 6 goals against Ter Stegen, and I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe”



“After the end of the Super Cup, when we were able to beat Barcelona, I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house."



The 28-year-old striker has been named in Ghana's 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier double header against Angola.