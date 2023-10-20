'I hope they can move on' - Emmanuel Adebayor tells Arsenal fans 14 years after 'infamous' celebration

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Fourteen years after running the full length of the pitch to celebrate against them, Togolese football icon, Emmanuel Adebayor hopes Arsenal fans have moved on from the episode and are no longer triggered by his ‘iconic’ celebration.



In 2009, Emmanuel Adebayor who joined Manchester City from Arsenal ran from one end of the pitch to the other to celebrate in front of the angry Arsenal fans after scoring his first goal against the Gunners.



That celebration has become the reference point for any conversation associated with Adebayor and Arsenal but the former striker wants Arsenal fans to forgive him.



Adebayor told Sky Sports that he was motivated to pull off that celebration due to the abuses he suffered from the Arsenal fans during that game.



Adebayor claims that the Arsenal fans targeted him, his parents, and his family with unprintable words during the game.



Adebayor said: "I think the fans can forget what happened in 2009 when I ran the length of the pitch.



"Today I will make it clear, I don't think any human being would accept it if people were singing about and insulting your family, especially your mother and father. I would do anything for my mother and father."



Adebayor said: "It's behind me now, I hope it is behind them. We all love football. And every once in a while when they see that celebration on television and social media, hopefully now they can laugh it off and move on.



"That's what I wish for the Arsenal fans and I wish them the best of luck this year."



In sharp contrast to the feeling of animosity and bitterness held against him by the Arsenal supporters, Emmanuel Adebayor claims the club has a good place in his heart and that he was even rooting for them to win the 2022/2023 Premier League.



He is confident that with the addition Declan Rice, Arsenal can go a notch higher and win the Premier League.



Adebayor said: "Last season we were all rooting for them to win the league and they came very close.



"When it reached around January and February, I was telling all my friends, I hope these boys will not start dropping points. This is how it was with me when I was playing for Arsenal.



"We'd be first or second and then around February a player would get injured or suspended and that's it. The league is gone. We had a great team but a young team, we needed a leader.



"So when I saw them starting to drop points, even when Man City were several points behind, I said listen to me, I don't know whether there is a curse on the club but it's going to be difficult for them to win the league.



"But let's put it into perspective. Where they were coming from and what they did last year was incredible. They finished second and came so close to winning the league.



"With Declan Rice, they have bought some good players. They have actually invested to win the league and go far in the Champions League.



"It's my old club and I wish them the best of luck."



In over 105 appearances for Arsenal, Emmanuel Adebayor scored 46 goals.



