Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I hope Thomas Partey will have a good time in the Premier League - Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone has moved on following the departure of Thomas Partey from the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline day this summer in a deal worth 45 million pounds.

According to the Argentine tactician, he has no grudge against the Black Stars midfielder for leaving; he only hopes that his stay in the English Premier League becomes successful.

"Everything good that happens to Thomas, I will be happy."

"He is a boy who has grown up with us, who has made this decision and I hope it goes well," he added.

Partey made his Arsenal debut over the weekend in their 1:0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

He will be hoping to start against Rapid Wien in the Europa League.

