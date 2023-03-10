I hope Partey wins the Premier League with Arsenal – South Africa’s Julia Stuart

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SuperSports presenter, Julia Stuart believes Arsenal have a great chance of winning the league title this season and she is convinced that Thomas Partey can play a key role in making this happen.



The Ghanaian midfielder has been a key part of Arsenal's success this season with his impressive performances in midfield.



With his excellent passing and defensive abilities, Thomas Partey has become an integral part of the Arsenal team and Julia Stuart believes he can help the team win the title this season.



"For Thomas Partey, I hope he can win the Premier League at the end of the season," she told Paula Ama Broni on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show.



Although many fans are worried Arsenal might lose the grip on the title, Julia Stuart is not perturbed so far as the club keeps winning their matches.



"Arsenal fans are so traumatized. People think we care about being on top and falling off. We are just enjoying life right now because the team is winning," Julia Stuart.



"I am just enjoying that they are playing beautiful football and they are winning. I've not seen that in a long time," she added.



Arsenal top the Premier League table with five points difference between them and second-placed Manchester City.





