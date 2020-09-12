Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I hope Kudus, others live up to expectations - Ajax coach Eric Ten Hag

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager Eric Ten Hag is satisfied with the performance of Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed and other new players in preseason, and remains confident that the players will live up to expectations when the season begins on Sunday, September, 13.



Mohammed joined the Dutch giants in the summer transfer window from Danish side FC Nordsjaellad, impressing in preseason, where he scored once in five games.



Ahead of tomorrow's Dutch Eredivisie opener against Sparta Rotterdam, Ten Hag is impressed with his new signings Antony and Mohammed.



"They certainly live up to expectations, they clearly show their potential. The pair already seem to feel at home at Ajax," he told ajax.nl.



“That speaks very much for the group of players, that they are open to new players and they help. Sometimes there is also internal competition, but it is clear that they are well received and that there is a whole team around it.''



The Right to Dream Academy graduate could make his competitive debut for Ajax on Sunday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.