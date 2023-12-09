I hope Kasim Adams is selected for the 2023 AFCON – Nigerian defender Kevin Akpoguma

Sports News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria’s Kevin Akpoguma has called for the inclusion of Hoffenheim teammate, Kasim Adams, in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The 28-year-old defender has not featured in any competitive game for his club despite being fully fit and has not even made his team’s match day squad.



Kasim Adams spent the previous season on loan at Basel, where he made an impact, featuring in 50 games across all competitions and netting three goals.



Despite an option for Basel to make the move permanent, they declined, leading to Adams' return to Hoffenheim for the current season.



Akpoguma sympathized with Kasim and hoped he is included in the Black Stars squad for the tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next January.



“I hope also that he will get selected for the AFCON so he can show himself again because I know he’s a very good player,” he told Joy Sports after Hoffenheim’s 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.



Kasim Adams was invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, playing both games.



