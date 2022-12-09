I hold no grudge against Luis Suarez for handball incident in 2010 - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has said he holds no grudge against Luis Suarez despite his handball incident in 2010.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward became an enemy of the country and the continent of Africa after he deliberately prevented a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyah in a quarterfinal game.



Ghana were awarded a penalty but Gyan failed to convert a late penalty as the two-time world champions lost 4-2 on penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of action.



However, Gyan speaking in an interview described Suarez as a hero and added that he would have done the same thing to save his country.



According to him, he holds no grudge against the striker.



“I’m a football player and I do understand the game. Back home, everybody who watched the game, they dislike him," he told UK-based talkSPORTS.



“I always say if I was Suarez I would have done the same thing to save my country. He’s a hero there.



“Although people see him as a cheat, he did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.



“People do hate him, but I’m in the game as well. He did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.



“It has been [more than] 10 years now and it still sticks in my mind. It is a pain that I have to live with," he added.



Meanwhile, Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against the South American side in the final group game at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars exited at the Mundial with three points.