I haven’t disrespected Stephen Appiah – Oduro Sarfo defends his controversial comments

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana Football Association(GFA) Executive member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has defended his comments about former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.



According to him, he didn’t utter disrespectful words on the ex-player but he has been misinterpreted.



Nana Oduro Sarfo has recently been at the receiving end of some backlash from football lovers, ex-footballers, and pundits on his comments about former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and other former footballers, advising the latter to better themselves academically if they want to be eligible for leadership roles in Ghana football.



Sarfo’s statements were in response to those made by Stephen Appiah, about football management in Ghana.



However, the GFA ExCo member Oduro Sarfo in an exclusive interview on Happy FM defended his comments and expressed his disappointment at journalists in the country, saying they haven’t been truthful in their reportage.



” I’m extremely disappointed with the way journalists in the country have been able to misinterpret what I said. I didn’t say anything to disrespect Stephen Appiah. I haven’t even heard his interview, I just read a script of what he said during the interview he granted. My response to that was, such comments should not come from a person who has a good relationship with the FA like Stephen,” he told Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports.



“The FA has had discussions with him on affairs of the Black Stars. Speaking on running the administration of football by ex-players, I just advised that they undergo training to acquire the necessary knowledge to run affairs when they are in charge. Are these comments disrespectful? these comments were wrongly reported” he added.