'I have very good memories of Accra' - Jordan Ayew reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he has very fond memories of Ghana's national capital city, Accra.



It was in the neighborhoods of Accra where Jordan started his football career before moving to France to continue when he was 14.



The Crystal Palace player said the area in which he grew up in Accra was very supportive and protective of young kids, instilling values of respect and discipline in them.



“The main thing was respect, the discipline, that was key,” he told the Crystal Palace website. “Those are the values that I am used to. I have very good memories of Accra. It was a community that was very close – and very protective of the young kids growing up as well.



“It’s an area where it all started for me and my siblings. That’s where we started football, where we have our friends, where we go to school. Until today it’s where we still live as well. It’s an area that will always be important to us.”