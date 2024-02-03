I have the same motivation to get better in every game - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus affirms his unwavering commitment to excellence every time he graces the football pitch, irrespective of the setting or the caliber of competition.



Following his return from the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, Kudus shared his perspective in a post-game interview after contributing to West Ham's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.



Notably, he won a penalty kick, expertly converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute, leveling the score after Dominic Solanke's early 1-0 lead for Bournemouth.



Having missed four games due to his AFCON participation, Kudus' impact grew throughout the match, and the 23-year-old expressed his resolute determination to deliver for The Hammers post-AFCON.



"Every time I step onto the pitch, my motivation remains consistent. Regardless of the location or competition, my focus is unwavering to continually improve in every game.



Despite scoring twice in two goals and winning two Man of the Match Awards, Kudus’ efforts weren’t enough to get the Black Stars past the first round of the 2023 AFCON.