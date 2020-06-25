Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

I have the ability to be Black Stars coach in future – Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes he has what it takes to manage the national team in the foreseeable future.



The 39-year-old captained the Black Stars for eight years, becoming the first skipper to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006.



Appiah’s leadership skills have often been touted by his ex-teammates, with many crediting him for the calm dressing room that the Black Stars enjoyed in the 2000s.



Since retiring from football, though, the former Juventus man has been studying for his badges as he aims to enter the field of management.



Having also previously worked as technical coordinator of the Black Stars, Appiah believes he has the ability to manage the Black Stars in the near future.



“In being a manager or a football coach, the most important thing is how to handle the players,” he told Carol Tshabalala of SuperSport.



“You can’t show the players how to play the game. The only thing you can show them is the system that you want to play or the way you want them to move on the pitch.”



Appiah added: “The most important thing is that you have 23 adults that have different egos, and you have to manage them.



“I think I have the ability, being the captain for 8 years, and not having trouble with any player.”

