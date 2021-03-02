Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have opened a new chapter in my life with Hearts of Oak - Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak new coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak's new coach, Samuel Boadu, says he is happy to be opening a new chapter in his coaching career with the 20 times Ghana Premier League champions.



The former Medeama SC boss was unveiled as the new Accra Hearts of Oak manager on Monday, March 1, 2020, after signing a three and half-year deal with the Phobians.



Popularly known as ‘Kofi Yesu’ in the Kumasi Metropolis, Boadu has been tasked to continue the rebuilding process at the club which will yield good results in the long run.



He has therefore pledged to bring out the best in the current Accra Hearts of Oak squad and has called for support from the entire Phobain family.



"A new Chapter with a GREAT Club @HeartsOfOakGH with a rich history in world football. It’s time for action but we can do it collectively with all stakeholders of the phobia family especially our great supporters. Special thanks to the Board &the Management for the Trust in me," he posted on his Twiter Page.



Samuel Boadu's first game as Hearts of Oak manager will be against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 7, 2021.





A new Chapter with a GREAT Club @HeartsOfOakGH with rich history in world football. It’s time for action but we can do it collectively with all stakeholders of the phobia family especially our great supporters????. Special thanks to the Board &the Management for the Trust in me ? pic.twitter.com/I1IV0mTJJJ — SamBoaduOfficial (@OfficialBoadu) March 2, 2021