I have nothing to do with Hearts of Oak again - Victor Aidoo

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo has said that he has cut ties with the club as he seeks a new challenge.



The striker has ended his three-year stay at the club after his contract runs out after the 2022/2023 season.



The former Karela United forward lamented that he was unfairly treated by the Phobians, hence his decision not to renew his deal.



“My contract has expired so I have nothing to do with the club again. I lost interest in Hearts of Oak because of how they treated,” he said as quoted by Football Ghana.



“I was in my final year before the start of the season, so the club engaged me to extend my contract before I leave on loan but I declined and requested a mutual termination of my contract but it didn’t happen," he added.



He also noted that after declining the renewal, the club intended to sideline him until the former manager Slacko Matic was appointed.



“As a result, I was asked to stay home until my contract expires, I agreed and did not take part in the first half of the campaign. But when Matic arrived, I was asked to join for training and I impressed, so I was registered for the second round to finish the six months left on my contract” he said.



Victor Aidoo joined Hearts of Oak in 2020 from Samartex after an astonishing season in the country's second-tier league.



Despite a fairly impressive first season, he joined Real Tamale United on a season loan before returning to Hearts for the final year of his contract.



He won three trophies with the club within his 3-year spell.





EE/ KPE