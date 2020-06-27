I have not spoken directly with CK Akonnor for seven years - Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Former Ghana midfielder, Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that he has not had direct contact with Charles Akonnor, the current Black Stars boss after their time together at Sekondi Eleven Wise.



The duo played together for the senior national team and led Eleven Wise players from the touchline.



Lamptey, 45, now owns a soccer academy and CK Akonnor is the current coach of the Black Stars after parting ways with Asante Kotoko.



In an interview with Joy FM, Lamptey stated that the lack of communication is not weird and urged Ghanaians to support the former Hearts of Oak boss.



“I last spoke to CK seven years ago. I don’t believe it is weird because we have all moved on and we are busy doing our own thing. I didn’t send him a personal message [when CK got the Black Stars job]."



"We are on the same group platform so I send my messages there. I think we all have to support him [CK Akonnor]. I mean he is a brother to us. With the support of all Ghanaians, CK Akonnor should be able to succeed. I don’t have a problem with him at all.”



Nii Odartey Lamptey made 38 appearances for the Black Stars and scored eight goals.

