I have not signed any official contract with Karela United - Coach Evans Adotey

Coach Evans Adotey has disclosed that he's yet to sign an official contract with Ghana Premier League side Karela United.



For the past months, supporters of the club have already sung praises that Augustine Evans Adotey is their new coach.



But Adotey, whose last major job was guiding Ghana to the quarter-final of the 2018 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay, says he's about to sign a contract with Ayinase base team in the coming days.



"I have not signed any official contract with Karela Utd but I'm still trying to finalize everything in the coming days so I can start work when football returns," he told WESTFM.



"Coaching is my job and I'm ready to work with Karela so far as they've approached me.



He added, "Mallam Yayaha is good and I'm ready to work with him when everything comes through. We only need unity so we can understand each other."



"Johnson Smith did very well for the team and I'm ready to continue from there if supporters, media, and management gives me the necessary support."



Coach Adotey accused some Sports journalists that they are behind the down-fall of most coaches in Ghana.

