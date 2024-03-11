I have not retired from the Black Stars - Anthony Annan

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan, has stated that he has not retired from international football.



According to the former Schalke 04 man, he has 'stepped aside' for the new generation to bring Ghana success but he has not retired.



Speaking with Pipapipa Media on YouTube, Annan, who is currently in Germany, said he has not retired from football yet.



"I'm still Ghanaian and I've played for the Black Stars before. For now, some new players deserve the chance to play. We need to support them. I wouldn't say I've retired but I have to step aside for the new players to have the opportunity," he said.



"I have not retired yet. I just came to Germany and I will see about that. If I get the chance to play again, I will. And if I feel I should retire, I will," he added.



Anthony Annan, 37, established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country's history during his active years between 2007 and 2013.



He was a pivotal member of Ghana's famous 2010 squad that finished second in AFCON and quarter-finals of the World Cup.



He has made 67 appearances for the Black Stars scoring two goals during his six active years with the national team.



