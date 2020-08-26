Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

I have not retired from football yet – Ex-Hearts midfielder Eric Nyarko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Nyarko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Nyarko, has said he is still not done with active football yet and has, therefore, left the door open for any club who wants to hire him.



Eric Nyarko, who was an integral member of the Phobian team that won the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup in an interview with Wuntumi FM expressed his readiness to feature for any club when football bounces back.



“For now, I don’t have contract with any team. I was playing for Uncle T united before I moved to Egypt but unfortunately for me I couldn’t register for any club because they had closed registration”



“I’m still into active football. I have not retired yet because those who know me very well can testify that I can run throughout a game."



"I can even run more than the young players so if any club sign me I will play for them,” he said.

