I have not received any ruling from CAS - Osei Kwaku Palmer

Palmer was disqualified from contesting last year's GFA elections

Wilfried Osei Kwaku Palmer, the man at the centre of the CAS’ impending ruling which has the potential of shaking the foundation of Ghana football has denied receiving the verdict from the sports adjudication body.



Sense of apprehension and anxiety hit the roof yesterday as interested parties waited for the ruling which had been scheduled for August 4 by CAS.



It turned out to be a fiasco as the Swiss-based firm failed to announce whether it sat on the case or otherwise.



Certain figures in the football fraternity including Takyi Arhin and Albert Commey who are both aligned to the camp of the GFA President said in separate interviews that a verdict had been passed and the two major parties have been served.



But in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the Tema Youth chief disputed those claims, insisting that like every other Ghanaian, they are still waiting for the judgment.



Palmer said that CAS has not communicated to his office the reason for the delay but hope remains that ‘in due course’ the parties will be notified of the judgment.



“Contrary to report suggesting our lawyers of received the much-anticipated ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), we wish to establish the fact that our lawyers are yet to receive the ruling from CAS,” a statement read.



“CAS has not given any reason for the delay, but we are hopeful that in due course the ruling you be sent to both parties involved.”





