Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I have not made a decision yet to play for Ghana - Anderlecht kid Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Anderlecht this season

Anderlecht youngster Francis Amuzu says he is considering an approach from the Ghana Football Association to switch allegiance to the Black Stars.



The 21-year-old born in Ghana but moved to Belgium at an early age where he got his talent honed.



He has represented Belgium as a youth international (Under-19 and Under-21) but yet to get a senior national team call-up from the Red Devils under coach Roberto Martinez.



"Ghana has already contacted me, but I have not made a decision yet. I will do that later," Amuzu told La Dernière Heure .



Amuzu made his senior debut for Anderlecht in a 1–0 win over K.A.S. Eupen in the Jupiler League on 22 December 2017, scoring the match-winner.



His contract with Anderlecht runs until June 30, 2022.