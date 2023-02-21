I have no regrets leaving Asante Kotoko - Franck Mbella Etouga

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko, Etouga Franck Mbella has reiterated that he has no regrets about leaving the club.



The Cameroonian forward joined the Ghana Premier League side on a two-year deal from Fortuna du Mfou before the start of the 2021/22 season.



Mbella scored 21 goals in his debut season for the Porcupine Warriors and became the fans' favourite.



His goals assisted the club to annex the 2021/22 Premier League under Prosper Nartey Ogum.



“I made a choice to leave Asante Kotoko after helping them win the league title and I do not regret any decision to leave the team,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.



“I’m a professional player and I stay focused to attain my goals in life. Currently, my focus is on Al Masry and to help the team win glories” he added.



The Cameroonian forward following his explosive performance in the Ghana Premier League joined Al Masry in the Egyptian League on a permanent deal worth $400,000.