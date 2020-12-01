Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

I have no regrets joining Amiens SC on loan for the second time - Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku has emphasized that he has no regrets about joining Amiens SC on loan this season.



The defender spent the second half of the 2019/2021 football season on loan with the French club from Italian Serie A outfit Udinese.



Prior to the closure of the summer transfer window, Nicholas Opoku who had returned to Italy at the end of the last campaign earned a move back to Amiens for a second successive loan stint.



Opening up on the transfer, the young centre-back says he made the right decision and has no regrets.



“It was a very good choice for me. I was here last year, it was going very well, I was very well received by the club, they gave me a chance to play and it's a pleasure to be back this season. It's a good step in my career,” Nicholas Opoku told Romain PECHON in an interview.



This season, Nicholas Opoku has played in 11 matches for Amiens SC and has one assist to his name.





