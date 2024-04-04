I have no regret about ditching Spain for Ghana - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Inaki Williams has revealed that he has no regrets about ditching Spain to play for the Black Stars.



The Athletic Bilbao forward, who made one appearance for the Spanish national team, switched nationalities to Ghana in 2022 and has since been a regular member of the Ghana national team.



Although his younger brother Nico Williams chose to play for Spain and has become a regular member of the Spanish team, Inaki says he is happy to represent the country of his parents.



“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family. To go back to my origin, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana is great", he said.



"It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision,” he told Club del Deportista.



Since becoming a player of the Black Stars, Inaki Williams has scored just one goal in 17 matches for the national team.



His only goal for Ghana came in a crucial moment when the Black Stars played Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



At club level, the striker has been in fine form, hitting 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Bilbao in the 2023/2024 season.



