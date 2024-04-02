I have no issues with George Afriyie but he’s not my friend - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has refuted claims of having issues with ex-GFA vice president, George Afriyie.



George Afriyie accused Nyantakyi of greediness after he allegedly turned down his request for him (Nyantakyi) not to contest the 2018 GFA elections.



This led to tensions between the two and George Afriyie was subsequently dismissed from the GFA.



In an interview on Onua TV, Nyantakyi clarified that he harbours no ill feelings towards George Afriyie.



“I have no issues with George Afriyie,” he confessed.



“If someone offends me I don’t keep it in me, and I’ve let go of everything but I will not call him, he’s not my friend that I call for us to sit somewhere or go to the bush canteen to eat fufu,” said Mr Nyantakyi.



Nyantakyi is now seeking to contest the Ejisu constituency by-election as a candidate of the NPP.



